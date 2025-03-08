Kamal Haasan urges centre to implement women’s reservation without delimitation

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan has once again called on the Central Government to implement women’s reservation without linking it to the delimitation exercise. Taking to his X handle, Kamal Haasan stressed the importance of empowering women for true nation-building.

In his post, Kamal expressed, “On this International Women’s Day, we must reaffirm that true nation-building cannot happen without empowering women. Their leadership, strength, and vision are integral to progress. We must unlock the potential of half our population, ensuring their equitable role in governance.”

Highlighting his concern regarding the delimitation process, he added, “In the spirit of this day and on behalf of the daughters of India, I once again urge the government to implement women's reservation without linking it to the delimitation exercise — an action that risks undermining our federal unity and calls for a longer national conversation.”

Concluding his message, Kamal Haasan reinforced his stance by urging the government to amend the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, stating, “Empower women, empower the nation.”

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his production venture ‘Amaran’, starring Sivakarthikeyan, which has performed exceptionally well at the box office. As an actor, Kamal will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated action spectacle, ‘Thug Life’, slated to release on June 5, 2025. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Simbu, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, ‘Thug Life’ has music composed by A R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran.