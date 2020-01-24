Maara Theme Song From 'Soorarai Potru' Is Out…

What an energy??? What a rage??? The 'Maara' theme song is just fantastic. As promised, the makers have released the song on time and made the fans go crazy with the ultimate mass theme.

Here is the Maara theme song for our readers… Just listen and enjoy!

#SooraraiPottru #MaaraTheme 👍 - @Suriya_offl's intense, grungy vocals supported by @gvprakash's rocking rustic percussions. Will emerge a huge fan favorite & dominate mobile phone tunes and tones



▶ https://t.co/1bh8Y0I5cx — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 24, 2020

This song is just superb and has raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher.

Soorarai Potru is a Tamil movie which is based on the life of the great G. R. Gopinath, who was the Air Deccan chief. As Suriya has a huge market in Tollywood and Bollywood as well, the makers have roped in Mohan Babu, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal Urvashi and Karunas in other important roles.

This movie is being directed by Sudha Kongara and is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under Sikhya Entertainment and 2D Entertainment banners.

This biopic is going to hit the theatres on 9th April, 2020.