Shiva Karthikeyan Joins Thalapathy Vijay65 Team?

Dalapathi Vijay's 65th movie is making news everywhere and Kollywood is abuzz with a lot of news about the same. We hear some latest details about the crew members of the movie which will be helmed by Nelson Dilip of "Kolamaavu" fame.



We hear that Tamil star actor Shiva Karthikeyan has joined this team in the role of a lyric writer for this movie. He will be penning the lyrics for a song which will be used for the introduction of the lead actor in this movie.



The hint about this news is being given by famous choreographer Satish Krishnan. The music for the movie will be scored by Anirudh Ravichandran. It may be recalled that Nelson Dilip has already worked in a movie titled "Doctor" with Shiva Karthikeyan.



For this movie too, Anirudh Ravichandran had scored the music. Pooja Hegde is likely to play the female lead role opposite Vijay in this movie and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique will be seen in a pivotal role.



However, we are yet to hear about the title of the movie which has been temporarily named as Vijay 65. The movie is being produced under the banner Sun Pictures.



Thalapathy Vijay's Master was a superhit and the film has also garnered record views on the OTT platform. The movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB creators banner. Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan were seen in pivotal roles.