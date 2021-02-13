Why Thalapathy Vijay Got This Scene Removed From Master?

Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay's latest outing "Master" has become a super duper hit. This is the first movie of a big star to hit theatres amid Coronavirus rules. In fact with a mere 50% seat occupancy allowed by the government, Vijay's Master earned about 200 crores within a span of few days of its release and has created a record.

The movie was released even via Amazon Prime Video and was well received by crores of people. Now, we hear that one scene from the movie has been removed and that scene has gone viral on social media. Debates are raging on social media as to why this scene which was liked by his fans has been removed. It is believed that Vijay himself has removed this scene fearing objections from the government.

In this particular scene, Vijay has spoken about women's rights, safety of women, dress restrictions for women and also about atrocities against women. Thus Vijay has spoken about the current scenario of women's plight. This scene has been removed in spite of a good and strong message. But an actor who doesn't want to disclose his name is said to have stated that this scene was removed not to cut the length of the movie but to avoid embarrassment to the government.

We also hear that Vijay himself has taken personal interest in getting this scene deleted. In the scene which has got deleted, Vijay asks women to dress up as they desire. To behave intimately and boldly with men. He also speaks about vulnerability of society and atrocities against women. Like other states, this is the main topic in Tamil Nadu today. In order not to embarrass the government in view of upcoming elections, Vijay is said to have asked this scene to be cut. Earlier also, there were controversies about some dialogues in Vijay's movie "Mersel". It was alleged that Vijay had criticized the central BJP government. The saffron party members had opposed the movie strongly. The Tamil Nadu BJP had said that Vijay being a Christian had questioned the BJP. Later, there was an IT raid on the actor's house.

Now, we guess Vijay took a safer path to make Master movie release a smooth sail.