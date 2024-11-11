‘Kubera’ glimpse to be out on Nov 15

The much-anticipated film Kubera, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, is all set to bring a star-studded cast to the big screen. This exciting entertainer unites Superstar Dhanush and King Nagarjuna for the first time, along with the talented Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. The film is creating a buzz with its innovative promotional strategy, introducing each of its lead characters through exclusive videos and posters.

As part of a Diwali special, the film's team released posters featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika, offering a sneak peek into the diverse backdrops of their characters. The latest poster, which has caught fans' attention, showcases RashmikaMandanna with a radiant smile against the stunning backdrop of the Mumbai Ocean. Her look suggests a simple and grounded character, adding intrigue to her role in the film. This glimpse of Rashmika promises to unveil a new dimension of her acting prowess, setting the stage for the film's first official glimpse, slated for release on November 15.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of SVCLLP and Amigos Creations Pvt LTD, Kubera is shaping up to be a grand multilingual project, releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Adding to the excitement, the film features a powerful soundtrack composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, with NikethBommi handling the cinematography to ensure a visually captivating experience.

Adding further depth to the star-studded ensemble is Jim Sarbh, who plays a significant role in the film. With a blend of action, drama, and stellar performances, Kubera promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, blending Sekhar Kammula’s storytelling finesse with an impressive cast.



