Lisa Mishra to debut at IFFM 2025; says it’s a special opportunity

Singer and actress Lisa Mishra is set to make her debut performance at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. Expressing her excitement, Lisa said she feels “truly honoured” to be performing on the IFFM stage for the first time. “I can’t wait to share my music with such a vibrant and diverse audience. IFFM isn’t just a film festival, it’s a celebration of Indian art and culture on a global platform,” she shared, adding that performing in Melbourne, a city known for embracing creativity, is a special opportunity.

Known for chart-toppers like Teri Hoon, Tareefan Reprise, Sajna Ve, and Wakhra Song, Lisa has carved her niche in both playback singing and independent music.

This year’s festival, running from August 14 to 24, will also feature Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment film Boong as its Spotlight Film. Directed by debutante Lakshmipriya Devi, who has previously assisted on acclaimed titles like Luck by Chance, Talaash, and PK, the film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam. Having premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, Boong tells the heartfelt journey of a young boy, Boong, who embarks on a mission with his friend to reunite his family—a gift from his mother.