MAA polls: Manchu Manoj responds to RGV barb

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma is no stranger to controversies, but on Tuesday he waded into one that has wracked Tollywood's influential trade body, Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) following its just-concluded elections.

Referring to the election, RGV tweeted, "Cine'MAA' is a CIRCUS full of JOKERS." Actor Manchu Manoj, son of veteran Telugu star Mohan Babu, and brother of the newly-elected MAA president, Manchu Vishnu, responded at once by taking a swipe at the director.





And you are the Ring Master sir 🙌🏽 https://t.co/gW8VaFhwdb — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) October 19, 2021

"And you are the Ring Master, sir," Manoj tweeted back. RGV ignored Manoj's response and instead struck a philosophical note in a rather lengthy tweet, which said: "Intellectuals are bigger fools than fools because they do not realise that the world is full of fools who cannot understand intelligence and that's the reason why fools become more successful than intellectuals." On the work front, Varma recently announced his upcoming movie titled "Konda" based on the lives of the flamboyant political couple from Warangal, Konda Murali and Surekha. Talking about the film, he said it would portray how extraordinary circumstances moulded extraordinary people such as Konda Murali.