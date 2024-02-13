Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam’ to have Malayalam release on Feb 15; Telugu release postponed

Mammootty, the legendary actor with a career spanning five decades, is set to captivate audiences with his menacing portrayal in the upcoming film "Bramayugam." Directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan, known for "Bhoothakalam," the movie is produced under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. Initially set for a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil, the film will now debut globally in Malayalam on February 15.

The decision to release "Bramayugam" only in Malayalam initially is based on popular demand from the audience, who expressed a desire to experience the original version first. The creators share this belief, anticipating that the audience will better appreciate the film in its authentic form, transcending linguistic barriers. The release dates for the dubbed versions will be announced shortly.

Set in Kerala during an era rich in maya/tantra, the film follows the story of a courtly singer who narrowly escapes a slave market and finds himself in a mysterious mansion. Notably, the makers opted for a bold creative choice, filming and releasing the movie entirely in black and white.

The grand launch of the multilingual film's trailer took place in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Mammootty and the crew. The trailer, while keeping the plot under wraps, teased audiences with a captivating blend of thrills and mystical elements, showcasing technical finesse and attention to detail. Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz essay other key roles in the film.

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth, "Bramayugam" features dialogues by T D Ramakrishnan, cinematography by Shehnad Jalal (ISC), and art direction by Jothish Shankar. The music score, composed by Christo Xavier, has been trending since its release, adding another layer of anticipation to this intriguing thriller.