‘Manu Charitra’ finishes censor, gets U/A

Upcoming Telugu film “Manu Charitra,” directed by debutant Bharath Pedagani and starring young hero Shiva Kandukuri, is all set for a grand release in theaters on June 23, 2023. Megha Akash, Priya Vadlamani, and Pragathi Shrivatsav play the female leads in the film. The latest update is that the movie has been certified by the CBFC and has been awarded a U/A certificate. The makers have officially announced this online.

Manu Charitra is produced by N Sreenivasa Reddy and Ronnson Joseph under the banner of Apple Tree Entertainments, and has Gopi Sundar as the music director.