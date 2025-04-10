Live
- Indian talent can be valuable partner in economic progress of Slovakia: President Murmu
- "Mark Shankar is Back Home and Recovering Well": Megastar Chiranjeevi Shares Health Update on Pawan Kalyan’s Son
- Centre assures weavers of full support to boost growth
- No link between Amit Shah’s Chennai visit and state BJP president poll: Annamalai
- MP's road connectivity will be like America in next 2 years: Nitin Gadkari
- Trade body seeks interim Textile Exports Protection Scheme as US pauses tariffs
- Mann+Hummel Saves Over $160,000 Annually After Overhaul of Compressed Air System with ELGi Technology
- Lord Mahavir envisioned non-violence as foundation of society: J&K L-G
- Action director Mohan Baggad shares a fascinating anecdote about Manoj Kumar from sets of ‘Kranti’
- Rami Malek reveals weapon training advice from Tom Cruise for spy thriller The Amateur
"Mark Shankar is Back Home and Recovering Well": Megastar Chiranjeevi Shares Health Update on Pawan Kalyan’s Son
Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a positive update regarding the health of his younger brother Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, who was recently injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.
Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a positive update regarding the health of his younger brother Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, who was recently injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.
Chiranjeevi stated that Mark Shankar has been discharged from the hospital but needs time to recover. He noted that Mark's condition is improving steadily, but the kid still needs rest and care. He further added that Mark will soon recover fully and get back to normalcy with the blessings of Lord Hanuman.
Noting that today is the eve of Hanuman Jayanthi, Chiranjeevi said it was the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman that saved Mark Shankar from a dangerous accident.
"After the incident, people from various regions and villages stood in solidarity with our family by offering prayers and blessings for Mark Shankar’s recovery. I, on behalf of my brother Pawan Kalyan and our entire family, wholeheartedly thank each and every one for their support,” Chiranjeevi noted.
Chiranjeevi and his wife, Smt. Surekha rushed to Singapore during the late hours of Tuesday as soon as they heard about the fire accident. They have been with Pawan Kalyan and his family to offer them support and oversee the medical condition of Mark Shankar.