"Mark Shankar is Back Home and Recovering Well": Megastar Chiranjeevi Shares Health Update on Pawan Kalyan’s Son

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a positive update regarding the health of his younger brother Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, who was recently injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.





మా బిడ్డ మార్క్ శంకర్ ఇంటికొచ్చేసాడు. అయితే ఇంకా కోలుకోవాలి. మా కులదైవమైన ఆంజనేయ స్వామి దయతో, కృపతో త్వరలోనే పూర్తి ఆరోగ్యంతో, మళ్ళీ మామూలుగా ఎప్పటిలానే వుంటాడు.



రేపు హనుమత్ జయంతి, ఆ స్వామి ఓ పెద్ద ప్రమాదం నుంచి, ఓ విషాదం నుంచి ఆ పసి బిడ్డని కాపాడి మాకు అండగా… pic.twitter.com/nEcWQEj92v — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 10, 2025





Chiranjeevi stated that Mark Shankar has been discharged from the hospital but needs time to recover. He noted that Mark's condition is improving steadily, but the kid still needs rest and care. He further added that Mark will soon recover fully and get back to normalcy with the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Noting that today is the eve of Hanuman Jayanthi, Chiranjeevi said it was the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman that saved Mark Shankar from a dangerous accident.

"After the incident, people from various regions and villages stood in solidarity with our family by offering prayers and blessings for Mark Shankar’s recovery. I, on behalf of my brother Pawan Kalyan and our entire family, wholeheartedly thank each and every one for their support,” Chiranjeevi noted.

Chiranjeevi and his wife, Smt. Surekha rushed to Singapore during the late hours of Tuesday as soon as they heard about the fire accident. They have been with Pawan Kalyan and his family to offer them support and oversee the medical condition of Mark Shankar.