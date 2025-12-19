‘Missterious’review: A gripping film that keeps you guessing

In recent times, Missterious stands out as one of those refreshing films that carry a strong positive vibe. Right from its promotional material, the film promised a suspense thriller narrative, which instantly caught attention. The curiosity around the film further grew after legendary comedian Brahmanandam graced the pre-release event, adding to the buzz. Released today, Missterious arrives with modest expectations but surprises with its engaging storytelling and thrilling treatment.

Story:

The story begins with the sudden disappearance of Kondapur SI Ramkhi alias Ram Kumar (Abid Bhushan). ACP Anand Sai (Balaraj Wadi) takes charge of the investigation and begins probing architect Virat (Rohit Sahni) and his wife Shilpa (Meghna Rajput). As the inquiry progresses, several questions arise: What is Virat and Shilpa’s connection to Ramkhi’s disappearance? Why did Ramkhi visit the villa purchased by Virat? Who is Misira (Riya Kapoor), and how does she fit into the mystery? Most importantly, who killed SI Ramkhi? These questions unfold through layered twists, suspense, and unexpected revelations.

Performances:

Rohit Sahni delivers a convincing performance as Virat, while Riya Kapoor, Meghna Rajput, and Abid Bhushan perform their roles with commendable intensity. Balaraj Wadi, as the senior police officer, brings credibility and command to his character. Jabardasth fame Rajamouli gets a solid role and makes the most of it, while Gaddam Naveen leaves a neat impression despite limited screen time. Overall, the cast does justice to the narrative.

Technicalities:

The director smartly avoids unnecessary delays and dives straight into the core plot, introducing characters while keeping the suspense alive. The interval twist elevates the narrative, and the horror elements in the second half enhance the tension. The climax delivers a major twist that genuinely shocks the audience. Music by ML Raja effectively complements the thriller mood, while cinematography by Parvathu Devendra Soori adds visual strength. Editing could have been tighter, but production values are decent and appropriate.

Analysis:

Missterious blends a familiar emotional core with suspense, thriller, and mild horror elements, keeping viewers hooked till the end. Despite a few minor flaws, the film succeeds in engaging the audience throughout. On a whole, the film is a well-made small thriller that deserves a watch for its twists, suspense, and engaging storytelling.

Rating: 2.75/5