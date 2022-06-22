Modern Love Hyderabad: This Tale Of Six By-Stories Is All Set To Release On This Date

It is the concoction of 6 different tales and has an ensemble cast of Revathy, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta and Naresh and Komalee Prasad!

It is all known that the Modern Love Mumbai was an instant hit on the Amazon Prime OTT platform… Now, with the same formula, the makers are all set to release 'Modern Love Hyderabad' to treat the fans of Deccan city. It is a beautiful bouquet of 6 stories which explore facets, shades and emotions of love across myriad human relationships. Well, the plot penned taking inspiration from the popular New York Times column, presents unique, quintessential and relatable stories of love that are rooted in the City of Pearls.

Going with the details of the anthology:

1. MY UNLIKELY PANDEMIC DREAM PARTNER – directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Revathy and Nithya Menen

2. FUZZY, PURPLE AND FULL OF THORNS - directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma

3. WHAT CLOWN WROTE THIS SCRIPT!– directed by Uday Gurrala, features Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair

4. WHY DID SHE LEAVE ME THERE…? - directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya

5. ABOUT THAT RUSTLE IN THE BUSHES – directed by Devika Bahudhanam, features Ulka Gupta and Naresh

6. FINDING YOUR PENGUIN… – directed by Venkatesh Maha, features Komalee Prasad

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video opened about the show and said, "After the success of Modern Love Mumbai on Prime Video, we are excited to bring the second Indian edition of our well acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love. Modern Love Hyderabad explores the joys, complications, tribulations and the healing power of love. Working with Elahe Hiptoola and Nagesh Kukunoor to tell these emotionally charged but rooted stories has been an incredible creative journey of ideation and collaboration. Set in the city of Hyderabad, these stories explore the culture, history and the confluence of culture through its by lanes like never before. We are certain that these stories will make you smile, laugh, pine, cry and restore your faith in the power of love."

Even showrunner and one of the directors, Nagesh Kukunoor said, "We are delighted to partner with Amazon Prime Video for a prestigious international franchise like Modern Love which has touched the hearts of fans and audiences across the world. Unlike New York and Mumbai, which are megapolises, the charm of Modern Love Hyderabad lies in the fact that it is a city which has witnessed rapid modernisation in the last decade or so, while keeping in touch with its multi-cultural roots. This made for an excellent study in how the true cultural essence and social fabric of the city could feature in these stories of modern love".

"It has been an absolute pleasure crafting these gems set in our home, Hyderabad. We have attempted to not only showcase Hyderabad's various moods and colours but also reflect the modern-day human connections making it relatable to audiences across demographics. Audiences are in for an entertainment treat as the anthology features some of the finest actors from the region who are masters of their craft and directed by filmmakers of repute. We have on board some brilliant musicians who have created original tracks for the episodes elevating the uniquely Hyderabadi flavour of all our stories. I believe the audience is going to enjoy every minute of each of these stories which are full of warmth, tenderness, real and raw human emotions," added producer Elahe Hiptoola.

This series is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam and is produced by SIC Productions banner. It will be released on 8th July, 2022 on Amazon Prime.