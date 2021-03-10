Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 On Cards: Jeethu Joseph

Famous Mollywood actor Mohanlal's recent outing "Drishyam-2" has reached the acme of fame in India and abroad. The movie which is a sequel to "Drishyam" that was released in the year 2013 is being lauded by the people across the country.



"Drishyam 2" which was released on OTT on February 19, is well received by the people of other languages also. But on the other hand, the 'Drishyam' team has drawn the wrath of theatre owners and distributors for releasing this movie via OTT.



They contended that it was theatres who made these actors as celebrity stars, but now they are heading towards OTT. Hence "Drishyam-2" team has become the target of crtisism in spite of its thundering success in OTT circles.



Mollywood actor Mohanlal now has broken his silence in this regard while speaking to an English magazine. "OTT is providing us with Global audience. This forum helps hard efforts of artists to reach many people. It has quite a vast reach. It helps a regional movie like "Drishyam-2" to reach people throughout the world. OTT helped us to reach more audience. The movie's success has become a testimony to prove that cinema lovers throughout the world always appreciate good work," stated Mohanlal who is upbeat about the success of this movie.

He further added that the purpose of doing a movie is to please the audience and hence all the media channels that help the movies to reach audience will be availed. "When it comes to any movie, audience is the king. Hence it is important that they like the content that we give," said the actor. "Drishyam-2" has generated a lot of revenue through the sales of its digital, dubbing, distribution, and remake rights.

Hence the team has decided to continue with the franchise. The movie currently is being remade in Telugu. This movie depicts the skills of the protagonist George Kutty to escape from the clutches of law in a murder commited by his family members. The latest we hear that Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are gearing up to make one more instalment of this movie which is titled "Drishyam 3".