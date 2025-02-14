Live
- CM Yogi lashes at those questioning spending on Mahakumbh-2025
- Calcutta HC permits Mohan Bhagwat's meeting on Sunday with sound limit rider
- ‘Thala’ review: A tale of love, sacrifice, and family bonds
- Harish Rao to Launch ‘Porata Yatra’ from February 24 for Water Rights
- ACB Raids Gachibowli Electricity Office, Catches ADE Taking Rs. 70,000 Bribe
- Sensex, Nifty end lower over global trade uncertainties
- Siddu Jonnalagadda celebrates Valentine’s Day with a special poster of ‘Telusu Kada’
- Manchu Manoj launches ‘Jagannath’teaser, extends best wishes
- Mouni Roy showcases her undeniable charm
- ‘Kollagottinadhiro’ song from ‘HHVM’ to drop soon
Just In
Mouni Roy showcases her undeniable charm
Bollywood’s beloved Naagin, Mouni Roy, is turning up the heat with her latest photoshoot, showcasing her undeniable charm and effortless style.
Bollywood’s beloved Naagin, Mouni Roy, is turning up the heat with her latest photoshoot, showcasing her undeniable charm and effortless style.
In the striking set of photos, Mouni stuns in a simple yet chic white shirt paired with black shorts, highlighting her toned legs. She adds a playful twist to the look with socks, while confidently sitting on a high chair. Her flirtatious expressions and smoldering gaze make the pictures even more captivating.
Keeping her look minimal but impactful, Mouni opts for soft pink lipstick and flowy hair that enhances her sultry appeal. Her playful interaction with the socks while locking eyes with the camera adds an effortlessly glamorous touch to her style.
Known for her flawless fashion sense, Mouni once again proves her ability to rock both bold and casual looks with ease.On the professional front, Mouni is gearing up for two exciting projects.