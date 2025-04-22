Mouni Roy stuns in white powersuit and shorts

As the summer sun heats up, Bollywood fashion is getting bolder—and Mouni Roy is leading the charge. The actress turned heads during the promotions of her upcoming horror-comedy The Bhootni, stepping out in a striking white cotton powersuit paired with chic mini shorts.

The breezy outfit perfectly showcased Mouni’s toned legs, and her choice of soft, open hair and heels added an elegant touch to the otherwise playful ensemble. Balancing style with sass, Mouni proved that horror promotions don’t have to be dark and spooky—they can be fabulously stylish too.

Her look was a refreshing twist from the typical horror film promotional wardrobe, exuding both sophistication and summer vibes. With this fashion-forward appearance, Mouni once again demonstrated her flair for blending elegance with trend-setting confidence.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and backed by producers Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, The Bhootni features Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The film, blending horror with a comedic twist, is all set to hit theatres on May 1.

As the promotions roll on, Mouni’s style statement has already set social media buzzing, proving once again that when it comes to slaying summer fashion, she’s a clear frontrunner.