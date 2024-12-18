Mukesh Khanna Responds to Sonakshi Sinha's Criticism Over Ramayana Question Incident

Mukesh Khanna, who is well-known for playing Bhishma in the TV show Mahabharat, recently addressed criticism from actress Sonakshi Sinha.

This all started when Khanna previously criticised Sonakshi for not answering a question about the Ramayana correctly during her appearance on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2019.

In a recent interview, Khanna clarified that his intention was not to insult Sonakshi or her father, Shatrughan Sinha. Instead, he explained that he was using her mistake as an example to point out how the younger generation (referred to as 'Gen Z') depends too much on technology and social media for their knowledge, instead of learning from books or personal experiences.

Khanna's focus was more on the issue of how knowledge is being gained in today's digital world, rather than specifically criticising Sonakshi.Sonakshi, however, wasn’t happy with Khanna’s comments.

On December 16, she shared a note on Instagram explaining that she had “blanked out” during the show and politely asked Khanna to stop bringing up the past. She also defended her father, saying that the values he taught her were why she chose to respond respectfully.

Her father, Shatrughan Sinha, had also criticised Mukesh Khanna for his remarks in the past. Mukesh Khanna has recently mentioned a possible Shaktimaan comeback, saying that today’s generation needs a superhero like Shaktimaan.