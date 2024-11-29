Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Haldi Ceremony: Heartwarming Moments Go Viral

Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala are set to get married in a few days. The couple recently celebrated their Haldi ceremony, which was held with both the bride and groom together. Only family members and close friends attended this traditional event, blessing and congratulating the couple. Several moments from the ceremony have gone viral online.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. Speaking about the upcoming wedding, Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement about starting a new chapter with Sobhita. "Our wedding will be simple and traditional, with no extravagant celebrations. Everything is being planned with enthusiasm as we finalize the guest list and other wedding-related details together," he said.

He also shared why Annapurna Studios holds a special place in their hearts. "Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad is very special to our family. The wedding will take place in front of my grandfather's statue at the studio. Both families decided on this venue, believing it would bring his blessings upon us. I am eagerly looking forward to starting this new journey with her. Sobhita understands me well and has filled a void in my life," Naga Chaitanya shared during an interview with an English website.



