Namrata Shirodkar Link To Drugs Missing? Why Didn't NCB Summon Her?

When Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was grilled by the NCB, she is said to have revealed Whatsapp chats in a celebrity drugs group in which the names were saved by initials. While the NCB deciphered and decoded all the letters mentioned in the chats, N was said to be Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar. The chat was clear cut where Namrata is seen asking for MD for a party in Mumbai.

While the NCB issued summons to top Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, somehow Namrata has still not been called. This has led to the rumours in T town that she may not have been directly involved in any kind of drug link and perhaps the letter N did not mean Namrata at all.

Interestingly, after a leading Hindi news channel stated that N referred to in the drug chats with Jaya Saha was Namrata Shirodkar, the actress wife restricted comments on her instagram posts after Mahesh fans trolled her brutally for her link to the drug scandal.

However, both Mahesh and Namrata have not reacted to the drug link till date. Namrata except for deleting all the negative comments posted on her page has chosen to neither confirm nor deny the allegations against her. Mahesh too who's usually active on social media has chosen not to react to the issue of his wife's involvement.

Now, with the NCB going easy on Namrata the mystery over letter N in the drug chats with Jaya Saha remains unsolved.