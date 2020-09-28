Namrata Shirodkar Safe, Then Who's N in Jaya Saha's Drug Chats With Celebrities?

With NCB maintaining a stoic silence on Namrata Shirodkar's involvement in the drug racket, the mystery surrounding the letter N in talent manager Jaya Saha's drug chats with celebrities continues. While it was being said that D was Deepika and K was her manager Karishma Prakash, the NCB it appears is yet to decode if N really meant Namrata Shirodkar, former actress and Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's wife.

It is known that over the last few days, the NCB has been summoning top actors like Deepika and Sara Ali Khan. Both Sara and Deepika who were said to be shooting in Goa had to rush back to Mumbai to appear before the NCB. So, observers say that it's strange that the NCB did not summon Namrata whose name is said to have come up during the interrogation of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha who is said to have peddled drugs.

