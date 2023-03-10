Nani shares why "Dasara" is the most challenging project in his career.

Nani's much-awaited action flick "Dasara" is all set to release on March 30, amidst high expectations and buzz. The actor has been promoting the pan-India movie across major metro cities. In a recent interview, Nani shared that this film has been the most challenging project of his career so far.

The movie is set in a coal mine located in a fictitious village named Veerlapally in Telangana, and Nani plays a rugged and rustic village youth who earns his living by stealing coal. Due to this, Nani had to spend an hour every day for four layers of make-up and another hour for its removal.

Additionally, Nani disclosed that he and the movie's team had encountered two major accidents on the film sets. They shot in extreme weather conditions, including an intense cold wave on several days. The film also features Keerthy Suresh and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. It is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri with a high budget.