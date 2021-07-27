Navarasa is streaming on Netflix from August 6

Netflix today launched the trailer of Navarasa, the nine-part Tamil anthology film, spearheaded by the living legend of the Indian entertainment industry Mani Ratnam and veteran filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan. Based on nine rasas or human emotions - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder - this anthology is the coming together of the spectacular creative community of Tamil cinema, marking a larger than life cultural moment for the entertainment industry in India.

Apart from the creative excellence of Navarasa and its talent pedigree, the anthology is also a one of its kind initiative aimed at extending support to film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic. Nine remarkable directors - Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S Sai - come together to embark on a magnificent journey to bring each rasa to life. Produced by Justickets, co-founded by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa will premiere exclusively on 6th August on Netflix across over 190 countries.

Commenting on the beauty of Navarasa, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan said, "Emotions may be momentary but some of those moments stay with us for life. Emotions are part of every day of our life and yet some of these can change the course of our lives. This is what makes Navarasa interesting. Though at most times there are more than one emotion in play, often it is one that takes control of our mind and soul and spurs us into action. Navarasa is a collection of nine stories born out of nine such emotions. Some of these pivot in a moment. Some take shape from deep rooted feelings. Navarasa showcases them all. We are extremely happy and proud of our colleagues in the industry, directors, actors and technicians, who have created engaging, exciting stories from these nine emotions or the classical rasas.We are sure viewers across the globe will enjoy and celebrate this confluence of rasas."