‘Nayanam’ review: Well-crafted narrative

Nayanam, streaming on Zee5, is a Telugu crime thriller web series that sees Varun Sandesh delivering one of the finest performances of his career. Directed and written by Swathi Prakash, the series revolves around Dr. Nayan (Sandesh), an ophthalmologist who secretly uses a special fluid and glasses to spy on his patients’ lives for four minutes. The story takes a chilling turn when he witnesses one of his patients, Madhavi (Priyanka Jain), committing her husband’s murder. When the police dismiss his claims, Nayan takes it upon himself to solve the mystery.

The series explores the obsession with other people’s lives in modern society and how curiosity can lead to danger. While the initial episodes struggle to build momentum, Priyanka Jain’s entry as the mysterious Madhavi significantly heightens the tension. Ali Reza steps in as a cop, and the investigation unfolds with twists and suspense that keep viewers hooked.

Varun Sandesh impresses with his portrayal of Nayan, balancing subtle menace with intense emotions, while Priyanka Jain shines with a challenging and compelling performance.

Supporting actors, including Uttej and Ali Reza, deliver strong performances, adding depth to the narrative. Ajay Arasada’s background score amplifies the suspense without overwhelming the scenes, and the cinematography enhances the tense atmosphere.

By the final episodes, Nayanam hits its stride, offering gripping twists, high-stakes suspense, and satisfying resolutions. Swathi Prakash’s debut is noteworthy for its engaging storytelling and effective execution. Despite a slow start, the series proves to be an intriguing watch, combining crime, mystery, and psychological drama seamlessly.

Overall, Nayanam is a compelling addition to Telugu OTT content, offering strong performances, a thrilling plot, and a well-crafted narrative that will keep viewers invested till the very end.

Rating: 2.5/5