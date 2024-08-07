Neil Bhatt researched extensively to play an 'accurate & convincing' IAS officer in 'Megha Barsenge'

Mumbai: Actor Neil Bhatt, who plays an IAS officer in the show 'Megha Barsenge' has opened up on his "focused and determined" character Arjun, sharing about the extensive research he did for the role.



Speaking about his character and the inspiration, Neil, who is known for participation in 'Bigg Boss 17' shared: "The inspiration behind the show lies in its powerful social message. I’ve always wanted to be part of a show like 'Megha Barsenge', and when my producer narrated the story, his passion was palpable. I felt a strong connection to his vision and knew I wanted to be part of it."

"As for my character, I play Arjun Talwar, a young IAS officer from Delhi. He is very focused and determined in his work but also has a fun-loving side. He often puts his emotions aside to get the job done, leading to misunderstandings. However, he is quick to apologise when he realises his mistakes. There are many layers to his character that will unfold as the story progresses," he said.

How much research did he have to do for playing this character?

The 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actor said: "As we all know, becoming an IAS officer requires passing the UPSC exam, followed by an interview that determines whether you'll become an IAS or IPS officer. I’ve done extensive research to ensure my portrayal in the show is accurate and convincing."

Talking about his co-stars Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan, Neil said: "The environment on set is wonderful. Neha and Kinshuk are both lovely and very professional. The entire unit, including the senior actors, works with dedication and hard work. I feel fortunate to be part of such a great team and I’m very happy to be working with them."

The show revolves around the topic of bride abandonment. Caught in the throes of a treachery, Megha (Neha), a newlywed, abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj (Kinshuk) is challenged with weathering the deceit and restoring her family's reputation.

Produced by Parin Multimedia, ‘Megha Barsenge’ airs on Colors.