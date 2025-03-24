Nithiin’sheist comedy ‘Robin Hood’ gears up for release with grand pre-release event

Nithiin’s much-anticipated heist comedy ‘Robin Hood’ is all set to hit the screens on March 28. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Sreeleela as the female lead. Adding to the excitement, Australian cricketer David Warner makes a special cameo, while Kiriti Rajendra Prasad plays a pivotal role. The film’s promotional content and chartbuster songs by GV Prakash Kumar have already created immense buzz.

Ahead of its release, the makers organized a spectacular pre-release and trailer launch event, with David Warner as the chief guest. Addressing the audience, Warner expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am honored to be a part of the Telugu film industry with ‘Robin Hood.’ The film has turned out amazing, and I hope it becomes a big success. Thank you to Mythri Movie Makers, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula, and Sreeleela for welcoming me."

Hero Nithiin shared his excitement, praising the cast and crew. "GV Prakash’s music and BGM are outstanding, and the film will be a complete entertainer. My chemistry with Sreeleela will definitely be a hit. Director Venky has poured his heart into this project, and the presence of cricket legend David Warner has elevated it to another level."

Actress Sreeleela called the film a special one, adding, "I’ve always seen Warner on the cricket field, but watching him act was an experience. The film is packed with surprises."

Director Venky Kudumula thanked the producers and the team, revealing that David Warner’s cameo was a dream come true. Mythri Movie Makers' Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Erneni promised a high-energy family entertainer.With all eyes on March 28, ‘Robin Hood’ is set to deliver a thrilling blend of humor, action, and surprises!















