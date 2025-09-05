‘OG’ ticket sold for Rs5 lakh; creates buzz

Power Star Pawan Kalyan once again proved why he is considered one of the biggest mass heroes in Telugu cinema. His unparalleled fan following and the aura he carries were on full display on the occasion of his birthday, which turned into a grand celebration across the Telugu states and beyond.

Adding a special touch to the celebrations, Pawan Kalyan’s fans organized an auction for the first ticket of his upcoming film OG in the Nizam region. The ticket fetched a staggering ₹5 lakh, purchased by Team Kalyan Sena North America. The auction was held late last night and immediately created a buzz among fans and trade circles alike.

What makes the gesture even more significant is the noble cause behind it. The entire amount raised from the auction will be donated to the Janasena Party, which Pawan Kalyan leads. The funds are expected to be utilized for public service initiatives, further strengthening the connection between the star, his fans, and the larger community.

OG, directed by Sujeeth and produced on a grand scale, is already one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year. With its release set for September 25, expectations are soaring, and the film is tipped to be a game-changer at the box office.

The mega ticket auction not only reflects the devotion of Pawan Kalyan’s fans but also highlights the massive market buzz surrounding OG. For fans, the event was more than just a fundraiser—it was a heartfelt tribute to their idol, marking his birthday with both love and purpose.







