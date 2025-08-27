On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, renowned director Anil Ravipudi grandly unveiled the poster of “Dharmavaram”,

In this film, Raj Venkatachha will be acting as the hero, writing the story, screenplay, and directing, and will be coming before the audience with a different concept. Along with his excellent performance as the hero, Raj Venkatachha is trying to make his unique mark as a director.

Ajay, Naveen Reddy, Sanyogeetha, and Eshaan Khan play key roles in the lead roles. The unit members are confident that this film, filled with rural traditions, cultural values, family bonds, and emotions, will entertain the minds of the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, director Raj Venkatachha said –

"Dharmavaram is a very dear project to me. We have worked hard to make every scene in this film touching. The release of the poster on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi is an auspicious sign for us. If we have the blessings of the audience, this film will definitely be a success," he said.

Anil Ravipudi said –

"The Dharmavaram poster is very good. It looks like a new effort. I am sure the audience will like this film, which has Raj Venkatachha as the hero and director," he said.

Preparations are underway to bring the movie “Dharmavaram” to the audience soon.

Banner Name : Village Talkies

Hero: RAJE VENKATACHCHA

Heroine : SANYOGITA

MUSIC : VIJETH KRISHNA

DOP : SHARATH PARUCHURI

EDITOR : SHARATH

LYRICS : BABU

PRODUCER : PRASAD, NERIMETLA VENKAT REDDY

DIRECTOR: RAJE VENKATACHCHA

PRO : Duddi Sreenu