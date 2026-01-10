Oscar-winning ‘Godzilla Minus One’ sequel set for 2026 release

Los Angeles: The highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 sleeper hit Godzilla Minus One has officially been confirmed for a 2026 release. Titled Godzilla Minus Zero, the film will arrive in Japanese theatres on November 3, 2026, followed by its North American release on November 6, according to Deadline. The film will be distributed in North America by GKids.

The November 3 release date holds special significance, as it marks Godzilla Day, commemorating the release of the original Godzilla film in 1954. Notably, *Godzilla Minus One* had also debuted in Japan on November 2, 2023, aligning closely with the iconic anniversary.

Director and screenwriter Takashi Yamazaki returns to helm the sequel, with production currently underway at Toho Studios. Robot is producing the film, while visual effects are being handled by Shirogumi. Although the title was revealed at Godzilla Fest in November 2025, details regarding the cast and storyline remain tightly under wraps.

Reacting to the announcement, GKids president David Jesteadt expressed pride in bringing the next chapter to North American audiences. “Following the incredible global reception of Godzilla Minus One, this new instalment is set to become another defining moment for the most colossal monster to ever dominate the screen,” he said, adding that the film deserves to be experienced “in its fullest theatrical glory”.

Godzilla Minus One, set in post-World War II Japan, followed the emotional journey of a disgraced Kamikaze pilot seeking redemption while battling the devastation caused by Godzilla. The film surprised the global box office, earning USD 113 million worldwide despite a modest budget of USD 15 million.

The film also made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, marking the first Oscar win in the franchise’s 70-year legacy. It received widespread praise from critics and filmmakers alike, including Steven Spielberg.

With expectations running high, Godzilla Minus Zero is poised to continue the franchise’s remarkable resurgence when it roars into cinemas in 2026.