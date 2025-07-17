Playing Panchami was a challenging gift: Nidhhi Agerwal on HHVM

Playing Panchami was a challenging gift: Nidhhi Agerwal on HHVMAs Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit gears up for its theatrical release on July 24, actress Nidhhi Agerwal shared her excitement and journey in the epic period drama during a recent media interaction.

Calling her role as Panchami a dream come true, Nidhhi said, “This character is layered and dynamic. Songs like Kollagottinadhiro and Tara Tara show completely different shades of her personality — that’s the beauty of it.”

Transforming into Panchami was no easy task. “It took nearly two hours daily to get into costume and jewellery. The stylists put in so much effort to ensure authenticity,” she added.

Reflecting on her experience working with Pawan Kalyan, she said, “It’s a privilege. His presence is magnetic. Doing one film with him is worth a hundred.”

Nidhhi also underwent rigorous training for the role. “I learned horse riding, Bharatanatyam, and was part of some action sequences. This film pushed me as a performer,” she said.

She fondly recalled her first day on set, which began with the song Kollagottinadhiro, shot on a massive real set. “That’s when I realised the scale of this film.”

Calling Hari Hara Veera Mallu a blend of fact and fiction, she described it as “the Indian version of Indiana Jones with royal grandeur.”

Nidhhi also praised M.M. Keeravani’s music, calling Tara Tara and Kollagottinadhiro her favourites. Directed by Jyothi Krishna and produced by Mega Surya Productions, the film promises to be a grand spectacle.