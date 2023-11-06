Pop singer Shivangi Sharma and Lyricist Prashant Ingole's upcoming song “Tu Jaanta Nahi” to out on November 7

Pop singer Shivangi Sharma, best known for song 'Party Party' with DJ Bravo and 'Same Old Lies' teams up with renowned Lyricist-composer Prashant Ingole, who has penned songs for movies such as Race 2, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, and Malaal, among others; for a song titled "Tu Jaanta Nahi" which is set to release on 7th November, 2023. Music is produced by Agni Varan Ruhela.

Shredding light on their collaboration, Shivangi shared, “Prashant and I met on social media, pinging each other there and then meeting up a couple of times. He told me that my voice suited some songs that would sound nice in my voice, and then he sent me the scratch. I loved the song instantly because I hadn't tried singing that kind of song before, so I was up for it right away.”

She further mentions, “Honestly, I loved working with Prashant. Let me share an amazing incident with you. When I went to the studio to record the song, Prashant and Agni were there. Prashant handed me a sheet of paper with the lyrics, which is unusual these days. More importantly, the paper had the song name, tempo, scale, his name, and contact details. I found this to be very professional and impressive.”

Talking about the song, Prashant Ingole stated, “This is the first of 10 songs that I'm planning in the jazz genre. Shivangi has sung it phenomenally. She's an amazing friend and a beautiful singer. This song is about the circle of love. Sometimes we chase after someone, but that person is chasing someone else. We forget to look behind us and see that there is someone who loves us. We want love from the person we are chasing, but we don't look around to see who actually loves us. As they say, love those who love you. Most of the time, we get hurt because we chase someone who has feelings for someone else. That's what the song is about: expressing love and seeing the unsaid. You can see it in the body language of the person who loves you.”