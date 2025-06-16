Pop Singer Shivangi Sharma’s Next Single Promises Power, Purpose, and a Concept Never Seen Before

Pop singer and composer Shivangi Sharma, known for her dynamic hits like “India Ka IPL” and “Party Party” with DJ Bravo, as well as “Same Old Lies,” “Ishq Dawa,” and “Tu Jaanta Nahi” with Prashant Ingle, is gearing up to release her next single. This time, she’s delivering a motivational anthem grounded in a deeply personal journey, built around a concept she describes as something never before seen in music.

Speaking about the creation of the track, Shivangi shared, “My upcoming song is a very motivational one. As I always do with my other songs, I’ve followed a concept-based approach. I first think about the concept, and only then do I start composing.” The song is composed and sung by Shivangi, with lyrics by Shanky, who has previously collaborated with her on “India Ka IPL” and “Same Old Lies.” Shivangi herself came up with the hook line, adding a personal touch to the message-driven song.

Explaining what makes this project unique, Shivangi added, “The concept I’m bringing to the table is something truly unique—it’s never been showcased before, and that’s one of its biggest strengths. Since I’m known for my concept-based compositions, this one is no different. I had to first think deeply about the idea and then build the entire song around it. That’s what makes it so special.”

Alongside the release of her new single, Shivangi is also launching a creative venture, Shivangi Sharma Entertainment Solutions. The company aims to merge storytelling with original music across the worlds of sports, entertainment, and weddings. One of the highlights includes producing concept-based wedding videos where couples' unique love stories are translated into cinematic narratives. “If a couple has a unique story of how they met, we craft an entire wedding journey video around that concept—complete with original music and storytelling. I’ll be the one leading the creative vision for each of these projects,” she explained.

Reflecting on a recent role that demanded intense transformation, Shivangi spoke about preparing for a character in a project that required her to go completely de-glamorous. “My role required a lot of intense preparation, especially in terms of appearance. To prepare, I stopped getting haircuts for six months to sport a proper choti, avoided manicures, and even got back to cycling to physically match the character. The most crucial part was living in the slums to truly understand the character’s world. Experiencing the heat, the lack of basic comforts like AC or coolers, and observing the resilience and happiness of the people there gave me a new perspective on life. It was tough but deeply eye-opening, and I genuinely can’t wait for others to witness the story we’ve tried to tell.”

With her upcoming single and new creative ventures, Shivangi Sharma continues to blend originality with authenticity, reaffirming her position as a dynamic force in the Indian music and entertainment scene.