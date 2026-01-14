Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Set for OTT Release: Streaming Details Inside

Starring Prabhas in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan among others, the fantasy horror comedy film was directed by Maruthi. The film entered mixed reviews from both critics and cult who were divided over its take on horror- comedy.However, then’s everything you need to know about the OTT release of Raja Saab, If you did n’t get the chance to catch it in theatres or you’re one who prefers watching pictures on the settee rather than a cinema seat.

According to the beginning credits of the film, The Raja Saab OTT release to stream on JioHotstar. Jio has bought the digital rights to the film. The makers have yet to announce an OTT date for the film officially. still, flims generally make their way to OTT either six to eight weeks after their theatrical release.However, we can safely assume that the Prabhas starrer will be on JioHotstar between February 20 and March 6, 2026, If we go by that timeline. We await an sanctioned advertisement from either the makers or the OTT platform.

Raja Saab follows the character Raju( Prabhas), who's on a hunt to find his missing forefather, Kanakaraju( Sanjay Dutt). Kanakaraju is a fabulous exorcist who has been missing for times. RajaSaab eventually finds his forefather in an isolated haunted manse in Hyderabad. still, he soon discovers that there’s further to his forefather than he seems. He went into hiding years ago with a sinister motive to lure his grandson into his twisted game.