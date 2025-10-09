Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude Tamil Movie Trailer Out: Watch Now

Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming flick, Dude, trailer was released on October 9. Written and helmed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the movie is set to hit theatres on October 17.

Mamitha Baiju is playing the female lead in the film.

The trailer shows Pradeep dealing with heartbreak. In one scene, he even disrupts his ex-girlfriend’s wedding. Soon, his relationship with his best friend, played by Mamitha, turns romantic. Overall, the trailer looks interesting.

The film also features Sarathkumar, Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dravid Selvam.

Crew and Production:

Music by Sai Abhyankkar

Cinematography by Niketh Bommi

Editing by Barath Vikraman

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers

Release:

Dude will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi theatres.

Next Project:

Pradeep, last seen in Dragon, will next appear in Love Insurance Kompany, releasing on December 18.







