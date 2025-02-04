Pragya Jaiswal exudes elegance

Pragya Jaiswal, who is basking in the success of Daaku Maharaj, which crossed Rs 100 crores worldwide, is making waves not just with her performances but also with her impeccable fashion choices. The actress recently turned heads in a stunning pink saree, effortlessly blending traditional elegance with modern glam.

Flaunting a sleeveless bralette-style blouse, Pragya perfectly complemented her saree with golden earrings, matching jhumkas, and bangles, creating a picture-perfect look. Her choice of bold pink lipstick, paired with her flowing open hair, added to the charm, making her ensemble a flawless statement of grace and style.

Pragya’s recent fashion outing not only highlighted her impeccable sense of style but also reaffirmed her status as a rising star in the industry. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her breathtaking look, with many praising her ability to carry traditional attire with such effortless glamour.

With her career soaring and her fashion game on point, Pragya Jaiswal continues to shine both on and off the screen. Whether it's box-office records or fashion statements, she is proving to be a true show-stealer!



