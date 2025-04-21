Pragya Jaiswal turns up the heat

After her striking performance as Kaveri in the blockbuster Daaku Maharaaj opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal is enjoying a well-earned spotlight in the Telugu film industry. Her impactful comeback has not only reaffirmed her position but also paved the way for a string of promising roles.

Recently spotted in a breezy blue-and-white crop top paired with a chic mini skirt, Pragya showcased a summer-perfect look that blends ease with elegance. Opting for a minimalist approach, she ditched heavy accessories and embraced the charm of cotton comfort, nailing the effortless glam aesthetic. Her fresh, relaxed ensemble is already winning fashion points with fans online.





But it’s not just her style that’s making waves—Pragya’s on-screen journey is heating up too. The actress is all set to return alongside Balakrishna in Akhanda 2, stepping into the powerful role of IAS officer Saranya Bachupally. Adding to the excitement, she will also be seen opposite Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the action-packed drama Tyson Naidu.





With a refreshing fashion game and back-to-back high-voltage projects, Pragya Jaiswal is having a summer to remember—both on and off the screen.