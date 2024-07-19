Priceless picture at Ambani’s event

Stars from across India's film industries recently converged at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding, creating a rare spectacle of camaraderie and celebration. Director Vignesh Shivan took to social media to share a cherished moment from the event, capturing a star-studded group photo.

The sensational snapshot features Vignesh Shivan alongside luminaries such as Superstar Mahesh Babu, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Namrata Shirodkar, SitharaGhattamaneni, Genelia D'Souza, Jyotika, Suriya, Akhil Akkineni, Prithviraj Sukumaran, JaspritBumrah, and Sanjana Ganesan.

"Beautiful times with such beautiful people," Vignesh captioned the photo, which quickly went viral, captivating fans across social media platforms. Mahesh Babu's striking presence particularly stood out, earning him admiration amidst the star-studded gathering.

Fans expressed joy at witnessing icons from Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema come together, labeling the moment as "priceless" for its cross-industry solidarity and glamour.