- Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20
- Low sodium in older adults a major health concern, say experts
- Microsoft Windows Outage: How to Resolve the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) Issue Due to CrowdStrike Bug
- Depression set to cross coast near Puri
- Sharvari on being a part of spy universe: I’m like a ball of energy right now
- Retail sales surge in India amid high disposable incomes, rising consumption
- With an eye on Assembly elections, NCP goes pink for bright prospects
- Maternal Zika infection may have long-term effects on babies' immune system
- Godavari in spate, heavy rain hits normal life in Andhra Pradesh
- Forex inflows from NRIs surge 4-fold to $2.7 bn in April-May
Priceless picture at Ambani’s event
Stars from across India's film industries recently converged at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding, creating a rare spectacle of camaraderie and celebration. Director Vignesh Shivan took to social media to share a cherished moment from the event, capturing a star-studded group photo.
The sensational snapshot features Vignesh Shivan alongside luminaries such as Superstar Mahesh Babu, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Namrata Shirodkar, SitharaGhattamaneni, Genelia D'Souza, Jyotika, Suriya, Akhil Akkineni, Prithviraj Sukumaran, JaspritBumrah, and Sanjana Ganesan.
"Beautiful times with such beautiful people," Vignesh captioned the photo, which quickly went viral, captivating fans across social media platforms. Mahesh Babu's striking presence particularly stood out, earning him admiration amidst the star-studded gathering.
Fans expressed joy at witnessing icons from Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema come together, labeling the moment as "priceless" for its cross-industry solidarity and glamour.