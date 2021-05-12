Prime Videos to stream ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ from May 15

Bengaluru: Amazon Prime Video brings the exclusive digital premiere of the highly anticipated superhero drama 'Wonder Woman 1984', this May 15, joining the exciting list of superhero flicks available on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be available to Indian audiences in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, it is Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up to the DC Superhero's first outing of the record-breaking 'Wonder Woman'. The action-packed title is the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe and is set in the backdrop of the 1984 Cold War.

The film follows Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and her past love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) as they face off against the terrifying Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones. Rebecca Steel, Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers. Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.