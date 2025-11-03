Priyadarshi’s ‘Premante’ teaser unveiled

Priyadarshi, known for his strong performances in content-driven films, is back with ‘Premante,’ a refreshing romantic comedy that takes a witty and heartfelt look at love and marriage. Directed by debutant Navaneeth Sriram, the film stars Anandhi as the female lead, alongside Suma Kanakala in a key role. Produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Jhanvi Narang under the prestigious Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (SVCLLP) banner, ‘Premante’ is proudly presented by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. The film also stands as a tribute to the legacy of the late Narayan Das Narang, with Adithya Merugu joining as co-producer. The teaser has been unveiled today.

The teaser paints an amusing and heartwarming picture of newly married life—where the fairy-tale romance of forever love quickly collides with the everyday madness of reality. Priyadarshi and Anandhi step into the shoes of a young couple whose picture-perfect marriage dream soon turns into a laugh riot, filled with petty squabbles, playful misunderstandings, and moments every couple will find relatable.

Just when their domestic drama seems to settle into a routine, Suma Kanakala enters as a police head constable, a character who unexpectedly stirs up more chaos in their already topsy-turvy relationship. Her arrival adds a refreshing twist, infusing the narrative with humor and curiosity about her true role in their love story.

Director Navaneeth Sriram infuses the film with situational humor and emotional warmth, blending relatable conflicts with sharp writing. The teaser brilliantly captures the contrast between dreamy expectations of love and the everyday realities of living together, making it instantly connect with today’s audience.

Priyadarshi and Anandhi share endearing chemistry, portraying the innocence, confusion, and evolution of a couple learning to love beyond fantasy. Suma Kanakala’s presence adds gravitas, while Vennela Kishore brings his signature comic timing.

The technical crew adds immense value to ‘Premante.’ Cinematographer Vishwanath Reddy, winner of the Gaddar Award for Gaami, brings a vibrant, colorful visual palette that perfectly suits the film’s romantic-comedy tone. Leon James, who recently delivered chartbuster tracks for Dragon, adds rhythm and emotion with his lively score. Editor Raghavendra Thirun ensures the narrative flows with engaging pace, while production designer Aravind Mule crafts a lively and relatable world for the characters. Dialogues by Karthik Thupurani and Rajkumar bring humor and heart in equal measure.

With its quirky tagline “Thrill-U Prapthirasthu!” and a vibrant blend of laughter, love, and life, ‘Premante’ promises a refreshing cinematic experience. The film is set to hit theatres on November 21st.