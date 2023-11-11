Producer Shri Mohan Mullapudi elected as Member of TTD L A C

As per the orders issued by the TTD Executive Officer, Mr. Mohan Mullapudi has been appointed as a member of the Local Advisory Committee of Sri Venkateswara Temples, Jubilee Hills, Karimnagar and Himayatnagar for the tenure of the current TTD Board.

He has worked as a producer and Distributor of many films in the past as well as being the Honorable Secretary of Filmnagar Cultural Center (FNCC) and is currently serving as a member of the local advisory committee of Sri Venkateswara Temples. Works on an honorary basis and carries out the responsibilities undertaken as a member of the Local Advisory Committee in the overall development of TTD Temples at Jubilee Hills, Karimnagar and Himayatnagar