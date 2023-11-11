  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Producer Shri Mohan Mullapudi elected as Member of TTD L A C

Producer Shri Mohan Mullapudi elected as Member of TTD L A C
x
Highlights

As per the orders issued by the TTD Executive Officer, Mr. Mohan Mullapudi has been appointed as a member of the Local Advisory Committee of Sri...

As per the orders issued by the TTD Executive Officer, Mr. Mohan Mullapudi has been appointed as a member of the Local Advisory Committee of Sri Venkateswara Temples, Jubilee Hills, Karimnagar and Himayatnagar for the tenure of the current TTD Board.

He has worked as a producer and Distributor of many films in the past as well as being the Honorable Secretary of Filmnagar Cultural Center (FNCC) and is currently serving as a member of the local advisory committee of Sri Venkateswara Temples. Works on an honorary basis and carries out the responsibilities undertaken as a member of the Local Advisory Committee in the overall development of TTD Temples at Jubilee Hills, Karimnagar and Himayatnagar

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X