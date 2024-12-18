‘Pushpa 2’ to Release on This OTT Platform: Check Details Here

The movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the hit movie Pushpa: The Rise. It was released in theatres on December 5 and became a huge success.

The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.Good news for those waiting to watch it at home!

Pushpa 2: The Rule will soon be available on the Netflix platform.Netflix has bought the rights to stream the movie. While the exact release date is not confirmed yet, it is expected to be available on Netflix around February 2025, which is 6-8 weeks after it was released in theatres.

The movie picks up the story of Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun, as he faces off against Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

The film also features other actors like Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, and Rashmika Mandanna, who returns as Srivalli, and others in prominent roles.

The movie is packed with action and thrilling moments. Audience ReactionThe movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has done really well at the box office.

In just two days, it made Rs 350.1 crore worldwide, which is a lot of money. This is even more successful than the first movie,Pushpa: The Rise.

Fans are really enjoying it and are excited to watch it on Netflix when it becomes available.Keep an eye out for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule on Netflix!