‘Pushpa’ team Kerala event is a blockbuster

Icon Star Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rule, is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on December 5. Directed by Sukumar and produced under the banners of Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises world-class production values and epic storytelling. With a massive budget and global fanfare, it’s poised to be a cinematic spectacle.

Promotions for the film are in full swing, creating a buzz across the nation. The recent grand event in Kochi, Kerala, witnessed an overwhelming response from fans. Fondly called "Mallu Arjun," Allu Arjun has a significant following in Kerala, a bond established during his Arya days. Addressing the ecstatic crowd, Arjun expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you, Kerala, for embracing me as your own for the past 20 years. This movie is special, and I’m thrilled to share the screen with Malayalam’s pride, Fahadh Faasil.”

Arjun further revealed that a song featuring Malayalam lyrics was specially created as a tribute to his Kerala fans, adding, “This film will showcase my vintage dance moves. Get ready for the wildfire.”

Actress Rashmika Mandanna also charmed the audience, sharing her admiration for Allu Arjun and promising a memorable cinematic experience. She even performed the iconic “Saami Saami” song on stage, delighting fans.

The producers hailed Arjun’s Kerala fanbase, likening the atmosphere to Hyderabad. They assured audiences that Pushpa: The Rule would deliver unmatched entertainment and highlighted Fahadh Faasil’s remarkable performance.

As the release date nears, the excitement for Pushpa: The Rule continues to soar, setting the stage for a monumental box-office success.