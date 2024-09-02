Rajkummar Rao: Art comes first, stardom is secondary

Renowned actor Rajkummar Rao recently shared his perspective on stardom and artistry in an interview. The National Award-winning actor, celebrated for his versatile performances, expressed a desire to be recognized primarily for his craft rather than his celebrity status.

Rao, who debuted in 2010 with "Love Sex Aur Dhokha," remarked, "Stardom is a tag that people give you. Of course, it's flattering when people call you a star or a superstar, but I prefer to be known first and foremost for my art."

With a career spanning 14 years and over 30 films, Rao has earned numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and an Asia Pacific Screen Award. Despite his success, he remains driven and eager to continue evolving as an actor. "Acting is a vast universe, and learning never stops," he noted, emphasizing his ongoing quest for growth.

On his 40th birthday, Rao treated his fans to the announcement of his upcoming film, "Maalik," an action thriller directed by Pulkit. The film, in which Rao plays a gangster, promises to be a fresh challenge for the actor. The film's poster, featuring Rao with an AK-47 on top of a jeep, hints at a gripping narrative.

Rao’s dedication to his craft and his relentless pursuit of new challenges highlight his commitment to remaining at the forefront of Indian cinema.