Rajnikanth to lock horns with Arjun Sarja in Lokesh Kangaraj’s film

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently occupied with the filming of his upcoming movie, “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
Superstar Rajinikanth is currently occupied with the filming of his upcoming movie, “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Additionally, he has “Lal Salaam” and a film with TJ Gnanavel in the works.
Recently, it is revealed that Rajinikanth will be collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for an action drama. According to the latest rumours, ‘Action King’ Arjun Sarja is being considered for the antagonist role in the film.
The director is reportedly interested in casting him as the antagonist. It’s worth noting that Arjun is already playing the villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s “Leo,” which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the director to confirm this speculation. The project is expected to commence once Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj complete their ongoing commitments.