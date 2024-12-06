Ram Pothineni Unveils New Character in RAPO22

Ram Pothineni is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with his upcoming film, tentatively titled RAPO22. Known for his action-packed roles, Ram is taking a bold step into a different genre, introducing a character named Sagar, which was unveiled today through a fresh poster.

The poster showcases Ram in a completely new avatar, with long hair, a clean-shaven look, and a youthful charm, making him appear more relatable and grounded. His retro-inspired outfit, along with a classic bicycle, adds a nostalgic touch to the visuals, hinting at a story deeply rooted in familiarity and emotion. The character of Sagar is described as a "Suparichithudu" (a familiar person), suggesting an emotional journey that aligns with the vintage theme of the film.





When you know him, you will see yourself in him.



Meet @ramsayz as 'SAGAR' from #RAPO22 ❤️‍🔥



He will soon bring an ocean of great cinema moments to the big screens. Shoot begins ✨@bhagyasriiborse @filmymahesh @MythriOfficial @iamviveksiva @mervinjsolomon @sreekar_prasad… pic.twitter.com/MokDBGNggZ — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 6, 2024

Directed by Mahesh Babu P, RAPO22 promises to be a unique chapter in Ram’s career. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar producing under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film is backed by a talented technical crew, with Vivek-Mervin composing the music, Madhu Neelakandan handling cinematography, Sreekar Prasad editing, and Avinash Kolla leading production design.

The shooting for RAPO22 has officially begun today in Hyderabad, marking the start of what promises to be an exciting and refreshing film for Ram and his fans. With a fresh narrative and new character dynamics, RAPO22 is poised to capture the audience's attention with its unique storytelling approach.