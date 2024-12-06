  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Ram Pothineni Unveils New Character in RAPO22

Ram Pothineni Unveils New Character in RAPO22
x
Highlights

Ram Pothineni is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with his upcoming film, tentatively titled RAPO22. Known for his action-packed roles, Ram is...

Ram Pothineni is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with his upcoming film, tentatively titled RAPO22. Known for his action-packed roles, Ram is taking a bold step into a different genre, introducing a character named Sagar, which was unveiled today through a fresh poster.

The poster showcases Ram in a completely new avatar, with long hair, a clean-shaven look, and a youthful charm, making him appear more relatable and grounded. His retro-inspired outfit, along with a classic bicycle, adds a nostalgic touch to the visuals, hinting at a story deeply rooted in familiarity and emotion. The character of Sagar is described as a "Suparichithudu" (a familiar person), suggesting an emotional journey that aligns with the vintage theme of the film.


Directed by Mahesh Babu P, RAPO22 promises to be a unique chapter in Ram’s career. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar producing under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film is backed by a talented technical crew, with Vivek-Mervin composing the music, Madhu Neelakandan handling cinematography, Sreekar Prasad editing, and Avinash Kolla leading production design.

The shooting for RAPO22 has officially begun today in Hyderabad, marking the start of what promises to be an exciting and refreshing film for Ram and his fans. With a fresh narrative and new character dynamics, RAPO22 is poised to capture the audience's attention with its unique storytelling approach.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick