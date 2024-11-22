Rana Daggubati’s Show gets huge applause at 55th IFFI

Prime Video hosted the world premiere of its first-ever Telugu celebrity chat show, The Rana Daggubati Show, at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 21. The inaugural episode, featuring Nani, Teja Sajja, and Priyanka Arulmohan, received an enthusiastic response from the audience during the special screening.

The show, created and hosted by Rana Daggubati and executive produced under his Spirit Media banner, offers an engaging lineup of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and Rishab Shetty, among others. The series will premiere on Prime Video on November 23, with new episodes released every Saturday in India and across 240+ countries.

The premiere was attended by over 250 cinephiles and featured an interactive session with Rana, where he shared behind-the-scenes insights about the show and his celebrated guests. Distinguished dignitaries from the Ministry of I&B and the Entertainment Society of Goa were also present.

Rana expressed his excitement, saying, "Screening at IFFI was a dream. This show redefines the traditional chat show by creating an unfiltered connection between celebrities and fans. I’m thankful to Prime Video for making this possible and can’t wait for audiences worldwide to tune in."

The Rana Daggubati Show promises a fresh perspective, offering viewers a unique peek into the lives of their favorite stars. From thrilling activities to heartfelt moments, the series guarantees eight episodes of entertainment.