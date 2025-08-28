  • Menu
Richard Rishi returns with grand historical epic ‘Draupathi 2’

Richard Rishi returns with grand historical epic 'Draupathi 2'
After the blockbuster success of Draupathi (2020), actor Richard Rishi is back with its much-awaited sequel, Draupathi 2. Directed by Mohan G., the historical action drama is being mounted on a grand scale by Netaji Productions in association with Chola Chakravarthy and G. M Film Corporation.

On the occasion of Sri Vinayaka Chavithi, the makers unveiled the film’s striking first-look poster, sparking excitement among fans ahead of its release in Tamil and Telugu later this year.

Set in the 14th century, the film narrates the blood-stained legacy of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, who ruled with Thiruvannamalai as his capital, and the fearless Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, during the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu. Nearly 75% of the film was shot in Mumbai, with additional portions filmed in Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and Kerala.

The film stars Rakshana Indusudan as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting cast including Natti Natraj, Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Vel Ramamoorthy, and Divi.

With music by Ghibran, cinematography by Philip R. Sundar, and action choreography by Santosh, Draupathi 2 promises a gripping mix of history, action, and drama, connecting deeply with the story of its predecessor.

