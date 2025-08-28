Live
- Rajat Patidar Scores Quick 125 in Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarterfinal Against North East Zone
- iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Models, Features, Colours & Camera Leaks
- FIH confirms, Pakistan men's team to make Pro League debut in 2025-26 season
- Flood fury: Army deploys helicopters to evacuate people; 1,211 evacuated
- Karan Johar on Filmfare Awards returning to Gujarat: 'The experience was so embracing & emotional'
- Eco-Friendly Ganpati Visarjan 2025: How Green Idols Return to Nature After Immersion
- Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews Family Benefit Monitoring System
- Karnataka to roll out Digital Water Stack for scientific water resource management
- Tanikella Bharani releases ‘Hara Hara Shankara’ song from ‘Mutton Soup’
- Flood fury: Army deploys helicopters to evacuate people; 1,211 evacuated
Richard Rishi returns with grand historical epic ‘Draupathi 2’
After the blockbuster success of Draupathi (2020), actor Richard Rishi is back with its much-awaited sequel, Draupathi 2. Directed by Mohan G.,...
After the blockbuster success of Draupathi (2020), actor Richard Rishi is back with its much-awaited sequel, Draupathi 2. Directed by Mohan G., the historical action drama is being mounted on a grand scale by Netaji Productions in association with Chola Chakravarthy and G. M Film Corporation.
On the occasion of Sri Vinayaka Chavithi, the makers unveiled the film’s striking first-look poster, sparking excitement among fans ahead of its release in Tamil and Telugu later this year.
Set in the 14th century, the film narrates the blood-stained legacy of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, who ruled with Thiruvannamalai as his capital, and the fearless Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, during the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu. Nearly 75% of the film was shot in Mumbai, with additional portions filmed in Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and Kerala.
The film stars Rakshana Indusudan as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting cast including Natti Natraj, Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Vel Ramamoorthy, and Divi.
With music by Ghibran, cinematography by Philip R. Sundar, and action choreography by Santosh, Draupathi 2 promises a gripping mix of history, action, and drama, connecting deeply with the story of its predecessor.