Richard Rishi returns with grand historical epic ‘Draupathi 2’

After the blockbuster success of Draupathi (2020), actor Richard Rishi is back with its much-awaited sequel, Draupathi 2. Directed by Mohan G., the historical action drama is being mounted on a grand scale by Netaji Productions in association with Chola Chakravarthy and G. M Film Corporation.

On the occasion of Sri Vinayaka Chavithi, the makers unveiled the film’s striking first-look poster, sparking excitement among fans ahead of its release in Tamil and Telugu later this year.

Set in the 14th century, the film narrates the blood-stained legacy of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, who ruled with Thiruvannamalai as his capital, and the fearless Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, during the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu. Nearly 75% of the film was shot in Mumbai, with additional portions filmed in Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and Kerala.

The film stars Rakshana Indusudan as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting cast including Natti Natraj, Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Vel Ramamoorthy, and Divi.

With music by Ghibran, cinematography by Philip R. Sundar, and action choreography by Santosh, Draupathi 2 promises a gripping mix of history, action, and drama, connecting deeply with the story of its predecessor.