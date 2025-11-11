Romantic melody ‘Ninnu Choosina’ from ‘Sky’ strikes the right chord

The upcoming romantic drama Sky, starring Murali Krishnam Raju, Shruti Shetty, and Anand in lead roles, is gearing up for release soon. Directed by Prudhvi Pericherla, the film is produced by Nagireddy Guntaka, Srilakshmi Guntaka, Murali Krishnam Raju, and Prudhvi Pericherla under the Valour Entertainment Studios banner. The project also marks the debut of music director Shiva Prasad, who has already made a promising impression with his fresh compositions.

Currently in its post-production phase, Sky has been creating buzz for its music. The newly released lyrical song “Ninnu Choosina” is a soothing romantic number featuring heartfelt lyrics penned by director Prudhvi Pericherla himself. Sung beautifully by Manish Kumar and Vaishnavi, the melody perfectly captures the film’s emotional tone.

Earlier, the songs “Tapane Telupaga” and “Poye Kalam Neeku” from the same film became instant chartbusters, amassing millions of views on music platforms and earning wide praise for their soulful tunes. With the release of “Ninnu Choosina,” the makers are confident that the song will continue the winning streak and strike a chord with music lovers.

Blending heartfelt storytelling with rich visuals and a melodious soundtrack, Sky promises to be a refreshing cinematic experience for audiences awaiting its theatrical release.