Salman Khan unveils soulful track ‘Hum Aapke Bina’ from ‘Sikandar’

As the excitement builds for Sikandar, Salman Khan has unveiled the film’s fourth song, Hum Aapke Bina. The romantic melody, penned by legendary lyricist Sameer Anjaan and sung by Arijit Singh, adds an emotional touch to the film’s soundtrack.

Sharing the track on social media, Salman wrote, "#HumAapkeBina Song Out Now!" while reminding fans that Sikandar is set for a grand Eid 2025 release. The song joins the already popular tracks Zohra Jabeen, Bam Bam Bhole, and Sikandar Naache, each of which has contributed to the film’s growing buzz.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle, with Salman in a dual role as Sanjay Rajkot and Sikandar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Saisri, alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Blending action, romance, and deep emotional storytelling, Sikandar explores a husband-wife dynamic while delivering high-octane thrills.

With Hum Aapke Bina adding a poignant touch to the film’s music, anticipation for Sikandar continues to soar ahead of its March 30, 2025 release.