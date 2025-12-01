Samantha confirms wedding to Raj Nidimoru

Putting an end to a full year of speculation, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her relationship status official on December 1 by sharing her wedding photos with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The announcement dropped quietly on her social media feed, instantly turning rumours into reality and sending fans into a frenzy.

The photos capture the couple in a moment of calm joy. Samantha is seen in a bright red saree paired with traditional gold jewellery, radiating confidence and composure. Raj Nidimoru keeps it understated in a white kurti and a gold jacket. The two are photographed walking out of a temple, smiling with the relief and excitement of a couple finally letting the world into their private celebration.

Throughout 2025, gossip columns had repeatedly linked Samantha and Raj, with whispers growing louder about an impending ceremony. Reports frequently pointed to the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore as the wedding venue, given Samantha’s long-time association with the ashram. While the newly released pictures do not confirm the exact location, the temple backdrop has fans closely examining every detail for clues.

With one post, Samantha has not only confirmed the wedding but also closed the chapter on months of speculation—giving her supporters a glimpse into a new, hopeful beginning.