Sampath Nandi speaks high about ‘Odela 2’

Tamannaah Bhatia is ready to stun audiences with a never-seen-before avatar in Odela 2, the sequel to the supernatural hit Odela Railway Station. Directed by Ashok Teja and created under Sampath Nandi’s supervision, this film promises a mystical ride backed by Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. The movie, slated for release on April 17, is already creating waves with its teaser and promotional content.

Tamannaah plays a mysterious Naga Sadhu named Shivashakti, a character filled with spiritual strength and emotional depth. The look took months to finalise, with designer Netalullala crafting costumes that blend authenticity with cinematic appeal. “Tamannaah acted barefoot in the sun, adopted a vegetarian lifestyle, and brought a powerful presence to the role,” said creator Sampath Nandi.

Speaking at a press meet, Nandi revealed that the idea for a sequel wasn’t originally planned. It emerged during a casual music sitting session. Inspired by personal experiences—particularly his grandmother, a revered Shiva Shakti in her village—he conceived a powerful feminine force to counter the supernatural evil, resulting in Tamannaah’s role.

Hebba Patel returns as Radha, with a pivotal arc in the second half, and VasishtaSimha too has a significant role. The movie reportedly boasts high-end VFX, with 150 experts working on visuals for six months. Music by Kantara fame AjineshLoknath is another major highlight, delivering an intense spiritual soundscape.

Produced by the passionate D Madhu, Odela 2 also had its teaser launched at the Kumbh Mela, underlining the spiritual tone of the film. Nandi teased that while comparisons to Arundhati may arise, Odela 2 has its own unique soul vs supernatural battle driven by the Panchakshari mantra.

As anticipation builds, Nandi hinted at a possible Odela 3, but left it to divine intervention. Meanwhile, he’s also working on a 1960s-set Sharwanand-starrer inspired by real events from a Maharashtra-border village.