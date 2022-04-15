KGF 2 Box office: Rocky Bhai CREATES HISTORY in Hindi

Yesterday released KGF Chapter 2 has been receiving blockbuster reviews everywhere around the world. The fantastic direction of Prashant Neel and the stardom of Yash have brought goosebumps to the audience watching it in theatres. Besides, the racy screenplay and elevations in the film are top-notch. Coming to the first day of collection in the Hindi Belt, the film collected Rs 60 crores, which is a rare feat for any South Indian film, and the KGF 2 has achieved this record for the first time. If the same continues, the film will do miracles at the box office. And, if the film shows the same performance at the box office, soon it will create more records. Let's see how many wonders the film will create at the box office.